Sushil Kumar Modi's fresh salvo: Rabri Devi owns 18 flats worth Rs 20 crore

Continuing with his attack on RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family over 'benami deals', senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday made fresh charges against Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, alleging that she owns 18 flats worth Rs 20 crore in Patna.

According to Modi, Devi got two plots — of 35.48 land decimal — registered in her name from three persons, who were either given jobs or contracts in Indian Railways or were helped by Yadav during his tenure as the Union minister. "The plots were a return gift to Devi for obliging the people concerned," Modi told reporters after his weekly Janta Darbar on Tuesday.

Modi has been unleashing an attack on the Yadav clan over benami deals since April 4. "The Awami Cooperative Bank cheque issued to one of the sellers was never cashed. Why would someone selling his property not cash the cheque," asked Modi adding that the bank's chairman is Anwar Ahmad, "Yadav's Kebab minister, whose home was raided by the CBI after November 8 demonetisation".

Flashing relevant deed documents before the media, Modi said, "Once the land was transferred in Devi's name, she signed a development agreement with Shreya Construction, in which 36 flats were to be constructed in 37,405 sq.ft area. Half of the flats and parking spaces belong to Devi, who thus became the owner of 18 flats in lieu of obliging people. One of the residential-cum-commercial complex is named after late Marichia Devi, RJD supremo's mother."

The RJD, however, denied all charges and reiterated that Modi has no job hence he keeps making these "baseless allegations."

The senior BJP functionary said he may approach the Income Tax department and other agencies by July 15 and submit the documents procured by him for necessary action. "CM Nitish Kumar has not acted in the matter so far and I don't think he will do it in future either," Modi said.

