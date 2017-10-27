Supreme Court sets new worship norms, only RO water to be used for Lord Mahakal

From fans and dryers in sanctum sanctorum to setting quantity for panchamrit offering, the top court's ruling is an attemt to preserve the Jyotirlinga.

In a bid to to preserve the Jyotirlinga at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, the Supreme Court approved new worship norms today.

As part of new rules, only half a litre of RO water can be used by each devotee for 'jal abhishek'.

The top court also ruled that sugar, milk, curd cannot be smeared on the deity.

The apex court's ruling came after the Ujjaini Vidwat Parishad, a group intellectuals had said that the Jyotirlinga had shrunk due to excessive 'bhaang shingar' and panchamrit (the combination of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar).

In total, the court has approved eight rules that must be follwoed during the worship and offerings being made to Lord Mahkaal.

They include: 500 ML RO water sanctioned for jal abhishek for each devotee, during 'bhasm aarti', the deity must be covered with cotton cloth, each devotee can make panchamrit or milk offering in set quantity; sugar powder can't be smeared on the deity; fans and dryers to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum to contain adverse effect of the moisture; flower offering to to be made only on top part of the Jyotirlinga, the sanctum to be cleaned after 5 PM everyday, only dry offerings can be made to Lord Mahakaal after 5 PM.

Right-wing groups are up in arms and called the ruling as judicial overreach.

