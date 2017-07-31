Steep fees, confusing directive cited for ISPs not joining child abuse portal

The order said that the measure is an interim one till the government “puts in place a centralised mechanism”

With the deadline hanging on them to subscribe to the Internet Watch Foundation’s (IWF) list of URLs to block out child sexual abuse material on portals, internet service providers (ISPs) have decided to defy the Centre’s April directive and not sign up. The reason for the miss, the ISPs say, are the steep fees and a confusion over the government’s directive.

In April, after an inter-ministerial consultation between the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) and the ministry of women and child development (MWCD) to curb child sex abuse material online, the MeitY issued an order asking ISPs to subscribe to the list maintained by the UK-based IWF by July 31. The order said that the measure is an interim one till the government “puts in place a centralised mechanism”.

What has stopped the ISPs in their tracks is the Centre’s reply to the Supreme Court early this month. The Centre told a three-member bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra in a status report that it is using the free resources of the hotline of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) for information about exploited children and child abuse imagery.

“This information is provided through a secure channel to a central law enforcement agency. MeitY has already reached out to the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) and Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD). Based on the communication from MeitY, MHA has already sought comments from CBI in this regard,” read the Centre’s reply to the apex court, which added that the UK-based organisation has been trying to offer to the CBI reports about the uploading of child sex abuse material from within India since 2003.

The Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) has now said the Centre’s reply to the apex court has given them some succour. “Since Centre has said to the SC that it is pursuing several options, then it looks like it is not mandatory to sign up to the IWF,” said Rajesh Chharia, president ISPAI.

Another reason, as reported earlier by DNA, was the IWF’s steep fees of £75,000, which had deterred the ISPs as alternatives like the respective lists maintained by the Interpol and NCMEC, were both available for free. However, IWF reduced the fees to £50,000 for subscriptions in the first year to reach out to the five top gateways and ISPs. And yet, none of the top ISPs, including Airtel, BSNL, Reliance and Tata, have signed up to the facility yet.

“To date, progress with these companies is very slow and the deadline is looming. We’re open and willing to work as quickly as possible with all companies identified as it’s of utmost importance for the protection of India’s online citizens,” said IWF CEO Susie Hargreaves.

A representative from the IWF said that the company offers membership ranging from £1,020, to £78,030 and that fees are set by the internet industry and are based on a company’s ability to pay. The representative added that NCMEC and the IWF work in “complementary ways”.