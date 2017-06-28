Steel bridge over Jhelum in J-K thrown open to public

The Army today opened the 74-metre-long steel bridge built over river Jhelum in Uri sector of north Kashmir for public use and dedicated it to Lieutenant Colonel Sankalp Kumar who was martyred in a gunbattle with militants in December 2014.

The bridge will facilitate over 50,000 border villagers residing along the northern bank of the river including Gingal, Dora, Jattlian, Danisaidan, Choolan, Zamboor Pattan, Dawaran and Paran Pittan, fulfilling their long standing demand, a defence spokesman said here.

He said the Army dedicated the bridge to the sacrifice of Lt. Col. Kumar, who was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously, for laying down his life while eliminating a group of six terrorists at Mohura Army Camp on December 5, 2014.

The bridge was inaugurated by the Priya Sankalp, wife of the late officer.

Kumar's mother, Sushma Shukla, was also present at the inauguration of the bridge, the spokesman said.

He said the ceremony was attended by General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt. Gen. J S Sandhu and GOC Dagger Division Maj. Gen. R P Kalita amidst numerous other civilian dignitaries and officials of the project beacon of the Border Roads Organisation.

Sandhu, in his address, remembered the valour of the officer saying Kumar's is a sterling example of selfless service beyond the call of duty would continue to inspire the present generation and posterity.

He said the bridge also represents the Army's commitment towards the aspirations of the people and hoped that it would reduce their hardships.

