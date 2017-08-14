State-Centre face-off over I-Day celebrations

In a recent circular, the Union Human Resource Development had directed educational institutions across the country to celebrate the 70th Independence of India in a definite format

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has issued a circular that is in clear confrontation with the Union government's directive on Independence Day celebrations in schools.

In a recent circular, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) had directed educational institutions across the country to celebrate the 70th Independence of India in a definite format. The circular directed educational institutions to include quiz contests, lectures, debates, and other programmes in the celebrations. Schools were also asked to make a video of the celebration and submit the footages to the nearest Sarva Shiksha Mission (SSM) office by August 31, 2017.

The state government's education department, in turn, has issued another circular on August 11, directing project officers of SSM to direct all schools and educational institutions to not celebrate independence day as per the Union prescription.

The last paragraph of the state's circular read, "It has been decided by the School Education Department that Independence Day 2017 will not be celebrated in this manner."

Sources said that the state's circular had been issued on the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is currently at loggerheads with the Central government and is garnering forces against the BJP-led government for her 'BJP Quit India' movement'. "The CM thinks that the Centre was trying to impose its authority on the state, which is not how it should be. She believes that the Centre should not be directing the way I-Day is celebrated at schools in Bengal because people here are well-aware of the importance of the day," said a senior TMC leader.

State Education Minister Dr Partha Chatterjee said that there isn't any hard-and-fast rule that the states will have to toe the lines of the Centre, as far as I-Day celebrations are concerned. "We will celebrate Independence Day according to our tradition. We don't need to take any lesson of 'desh prem' from the BJP. There is no hard and fast rule that we will have to ape what the Centre does to celebrate Independence," he said.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that in a bid to blindly oppose all the decisions of the Centre, West Bengal government has proved itself to be anti-national. "Why can't Independence Day be celebrated in Bengal according to how it is being done throughout the country? Is it out of India? The Centre has invested a huge sum in the SSM project and has all the right to inquire if those are being utilised," he said.