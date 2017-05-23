SP scheme to bite dust?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to scrap yet another decision of the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav, which fixed 20 per cent quota for minorities in all welfare schemes in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an earlier order of the Akhilesh government, minorities, particularly Muslims, were given a quota of 20 per cent in as many as 85 welfare schemes run by different government departments in the state.

State Minority Welfare Minister Laxmi Narain Chowdhary has already given consent to withdraw the 20 per cent quota in welfare schemes. Social Welfare Minister Ramapati Shashtri on Monday also announced that the government was not in favour of this quota system in welfare schemes and it should be withdrawn.

"A Cabinet note is being drafted in this regard and the same will be tabled before the Cabinet in its next meeting to withdraw the order of the previous government, which was aimed at favouring a particular community for political gains instead of providing level playing fields to all the poor and needy, for whom the scheme was launched," Shashtri said.

The minister pointed that fixing quota for any particular community in welfare scheme was 'arbitrary and unwarranted'. "Government's welfare schemes are offered to all poor families without any discrimination on the basis of their caste, creed or religion. The earlier order was an attempt to benefit one community which is not logical as other beneficiaries are equally important in the eyes of the government," he pointed out.

...& ANALYSIS