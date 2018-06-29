Shocking: Hyderabad man says he was stabbed 16 times for adopting a Muslim girl

In a gruesome incident, a man was allegedly stabbed by group of people in Hyderabad for adopting a Muslim girl who lost her parents in the 2007 Hyderabad blasts, reported News 18.

The victim, Papalal Ravikanth, has survived and is recovering at Osmania hospital. The alleged attack took place on June 1. Ravikanth had found the girl near the blast site near Gokul chat centre in Hyderabad in August 2007. He said the family has been harassed and threatened since that time for bringing her home.

Apparently, both Hindus and Muslims were opposed to this. Papalal, an idol maker by profession told News 18: “We don’t believe in Hindu-Muslim, we believe in humanity. She is my eldest daughter and I will not leave her, no matter what.”

The family have claimed that neither the cops nor the government is willing to protect them. He said that they’ve been asked not to put ‘tilak on her’ and that the family had no problems if she followed Islam.

Sania's mother Jayasri told News 18: “Still we are tortured because of our religion. The girl is also facing so much trouble. When we all are happy, what problem society has. We all are humans, we all have the same blood running. We make sure she has a bright future. Till then we will take all care of her.”

The young girl meanwhile, wants to become a police officer and teach people to ‘live together’.