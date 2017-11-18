Shocking: Army jawan in Rajasthan drowns three-day-old daughter in a bucket of water

An Army jawan allegedly drowned his three-day-old daughter in a bucket of water in a village in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said today.

The accused Ashok Jat allegedly drowned the infant yesterday inside his house in Ghasla Aguna village and buried her body, a police official said.

The infant was born on Tuesday to the couple who have another daughter, the official said.

"Jat's wife Priyanka informed us about the incident following which an FIR was registered. The body was exhumed in the presence of the SDM for post-mortem yesterday," Ramchadra, SHO Tara Nagar police station, said.

No arrest has been made so far and the matter is under investigation, the SHO said.