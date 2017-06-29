Senior officers to face action for prisoner's death: Minister

The recent death of a woman convict in a jail here was "completely avoidable" and some senior officers might be suspended in the near future for it, a Maharashtra minister said today.

The convict, Manju Shette (45), lodged in the women's jail in Byculla in South Central Mumbai, died at the state- run J J Hospital on Friday night after allegedly being beaten up by a woman official of the prison on June 23.

"The provisional post-mortem report is awaited.

Currently, recording of statements of about 200 people is going on. As of now, we have suspended all those who were prima facie found guilty and murder charges have been slapped on them," Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil told

