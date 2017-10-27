See pics: India, Russia military exercise in final phase

'Indra 2017', the first tri- service military exercise between India and Russia, entered its final phase today in Russia, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The 11-day exercise, which is being carried out under the mandate of the United Nations since October 19, saw simulations of various settings and possible exigencies in dealing with terrorists.

In one such setting, the Indian and Russian task force comprising armoured, mechanised infantry and infantry elements, supported by fighter aircrafts and armed helicopters successfully extricated a humanitarian aid convoy from a terrorist attack, which was simulated as per the exercise setting.

Embarkation of Indian and Russian troops onboard Russian Amphibious Ship RFS Nevelskoy during Sea Phase of #INDRA2017 pic.twitter.com/mq0nwx933O — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) October 27, 2017

The humanitarian assistance was aimed for trapped civilians in a counter insurgency environment. The attack tested the response mechanism of the combined task force of Indian and Russian defence forces.

Indian and Russian pilots flew Russian Mi-8 aircraft today practicing troop insertion in support of ground operations in #INDRA2017 pic.twitter.com/7SYmljt14q — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) October 27, 2017

The terrorists were successfully isolated and the humanitarian aid convoy was escorted to safety, the statement said giving details of the exercise.

Simultaneously, fighter aircraft and armed helicopters pulverised the target while artillery elements comprising 122mm GRAD and howitzers further softened the target.

Armoured tanks closed in on the target along with mechanised infantry elements and cordoned off the entire area, and the stage was set for the infantry to launch the final assault.

The last drill of Exercise Indra 2017 will be carried out tomorrow when landing of ground forces at Cape of Klerk training area, using an amphibious vessel, will be undertaken by Indian and Russian naval elements with air Support.

The exercise will culminate on October 29 in a grand closing ceremony which will be held at Vladivostok.ndia, Russia military exercise in final phase