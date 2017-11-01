Sedition charge for river-linking booklet author

Prof T Jayaraman, chief coordinator of the anti-methane project movement, was booked for sedition for writing a book against the interlinking of the rivers.

The case was filed at Mayiladuthurai police station under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for speaking against sovereignty and national integration at his book launch on October 22.

Jayaraman was arrested along with eight others in July for protesting against the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's oil extraction in Kathiramangalam. During his 42-day stay at Tiruchirapalli Central Prison, he wrote a 48-page booklet 'Nadhigal Inaippum Aarugalai Pidingi Virkkum India' (Interlinking of Rivers and India That Snatches And Sells Rivers).

Jayaraman said the sedition charge was against the freedom of expression. "The charges are baseless. The book launch was aimed at making people aware of the need to safeguard rivers and water bodies," he added.