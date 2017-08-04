SC seeks clarification on Centre's notification on cattle sale

The Supreme Court on Friday sought clarification on the Centre's notification on sale of cattle in market asking if notification was placed before the Parliament.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, asked if the said Union of India's notification was placed before the Parliament or not.

The plea was filed by Hyderabad-based NGO, All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee, challenging the Central Government notification banning cattle trade.

Earlier, the top court vacation bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and comprising Justice R.K. Agarwal, had issued a notice to the Centre on hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Hyderabad-based NGO on the same issue.

The petitioner NGO had moved the apex court challenging the Centre's notification that bans sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, a move that received flak since its announcement.

The petition was filed by a Hyderabad-based lawyer, Fahim Qureshi, stating that the order was discriminatory and unconstitutional, as it prevented cattle traders from earning their livelihood.

On May 25, the Centre, through an order imposed a ban on the sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and restricted cattle trade solely to farm owners.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan had ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

Regulating animal trade is a state business, but animal welfare is a central subject, thereby providing the window for the ministry to notify the rule.

In lieu of this, there was widespread opposition of the order, with many states openly denying accepting the notification.