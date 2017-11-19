SC observation on patriotism in cinema halls wrong: Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said the Supreme Court's observation that people need not stand up in the cinema halls to prove their patriotism is "absolutely wrong".

He said the observation will not deter people from standing up when the National Anthem is played. "There was a judgement recently which ordered that you need not stand up when the National Anthem is being played. I don't want to go into the merit of the judgement but as per my opinion it is absolutely wrong one," Parrikar said while addressing a gathering of teachers here under the banner of Gomantak Bal Shikshan Parishad this evening.

The apex court on October 23 observed that people do not need to stand up in the cinema halls to prove their patriotism and asked the Centre to consider amending the rules for regulating playing of the national anthem in the theatres.

The top court also observed that it cannot be assumed that if a person does not stand up for national anthem, then he is "less patriotic". Parrikar recalled an incident when he had gone to attend a function after the supreme court had made the observation. "I had gone to attend a function where organisers told me that there is a judgement which does not make it mandatory for people to stand up when the National Anthem is played and there is a confusion over the issue," he said.

Parrikar said he asked one of the organisers to not go into the merits of the "judgement" and asked him to appeal to people present there to stand up when the national anthem was being played. "People's reaction on whether to remain seated or to stand up during the national anthem does not depend on the supreme court judgement, but it is (standing up for the national anthem) a part of their culture and upbringing," the Chief Minister said. He said every Indian citizen is taught the values that include showing respect to the national anthem when it is being played. On the occasion, Parrikar stressed the need for the proper value education at primary level to make the child a good citizen in future.