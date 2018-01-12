SC judges against CJI | 'Shocking, must have compelling reasons'- Legal fraternity reacts

Following the press conference and the subsequent letter released by four Supreme Court judges to the Chief Justice of India, a number of former and current judges from the High Courts and the Supreme Courts have had different opinions – some for and others against the press conference.

Justice Chelameswar, who was accompanied by Justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference, said they had met CJI Dipak Misra this morning and "raised issues affecting the institution".

"Unless this institution is preserved, democracy will not survive in this country," Justice J Chelameswar said adding, it was "extremely painful" to hold press conference in such a manner.

He said all the four judges "failed to persuade CJI that certain things are not in order and therefore you should take remedial measures. Unfortunately our efforts failed.

"And all four of us are convinced that democracy is at stake and many things have happened in recent past," he said.

Asked what these issues were, he said they included the "allocation of cases by CJI". The remarks assume significance as the Supreme Court today took up for consideration the issue of alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Read the full letter here.

While the press conference has caused shock waves in both the Indian legal and political space, a number of former lawyers and judges have spoken about the press conference. Interestingly, politicians have decided to keep a low key.

Here are the legal luminaries who supported SC judges for going public with their grievances

It's quite shocking. There must have been compelling reasons for the senior-most judges to have adopted this course of action. One could see pain on their faces while they were speaking: KTS Tulsi, advocate SC on 4 judges' letter to CJI pic.twitter.com/hd86rdR040 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

I think it's a historic Press Conference. It was very well done. I think we, the people of India, have a right to know what is going on within the judiciary & I welcome this: Indira Jaising, Supreme Court advocate on PC by 4 Supreme Court judges pic.twitter.com/0Mav1DzmjI — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

There must be some serious reason that they were left with no other option but to hold a Press Conference. But what connection Loya has with this? I know nothing about this & I don't want to make comments about any political matter: Mukul Mudgal, retired SC judge pic.twitter.com/oWWVb2t9WT — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

"It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJ is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step": Prashant Bhushan, lawyer & politician pic.twitter.com/Mrv5BZPjSk — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Deeply sad & pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media: Salman Khurshid, senior advocate on press conference by 4 Supreme Court judges. pic.twitter.com/vtGg2JRQYJ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

However some voiced their opinion against the judges.

I think all 4 judges should be impeached, they have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say, we have parliament, courts, police functioning: Justice R.S. Sodhi (Retd) pic.twitter.com/bBFW8v5rkv — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

This is a black day for Judiciary. Today's press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgement will be questioned : Ujjwal Nikam, senior lawyer pic.twitter.com/lIPabrRNjS — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Feel very disturbed over the issue, this should not have happened, but it has and there might be strong reasons for them. Consequence would be it would create apprehensions in minds of ppl: Justice(Retd) AK Ganguly on press conference by four Supreme Court judges pic.twitter.com/z3KDkLKsqb — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Former Justice of Bombay High Court, R C Chavan said, "I salute the four judges. Though it is unfortunate, but system needs to be corrected, it can be done only after acknowledging there is a problem. The institution is affected but this type of shock is better. If a person has indigestion, is it not good to throw out and get yourself cured. Loosing the credibility of the judiciary before a common man, just for maintaining a false status is not correct. It is good that sitting judges spoke out, if me or retired judge would have done, then people would have raised aspersion on us, saying why are we doing it after retirement."

However, advocate Aniket Nikam termed the incident as shocking. "I personally feel that whatever may be the differences the same could have been resolved amicably without adverting to the press conference," he said.|