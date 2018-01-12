Trending#

SC judges against CJI | 'Shocking, must have compelling reasons'- Legal fraternity reacts 

Following the press conference and the subsequent letter released by four Supreme Court judges to the Chief Justice of India, a number of former and current judges from the High Courts and the Supreme Courts have had different opinions – some for and others against the press conference.

 
Justice Chelameswar, who was accompanied by Justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference, said they had met CJI Dipak Misra this morning and "raised issues affecting the institution".

 
He said all the four judges "failed to persuade CJI that certain things are not in order and therefore you should take remedial measures. Unfortunately our efforts failed.

 
Asked what these issues were, he said they included the "allocation of cases by CJI". The remarks assume significance as the Supreme Court today took up for consideration the issue of alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Read the full letter here.

 
Here are the legal luminaries who supported SC judges for going public with their grievances 

        
 However some voiced their opinion against the judges. 

       
Former Justice of Bombay High Court, R C Chavan said, "I salute the four judges. Though it is unfortunate, but system needs to be corrected, it can be done only after acknowledging there is a problem. The institution is affected but this type of shock is better. If a person has indigestion, is it not good to throw out and get  yourself cured. Loosing the credibility of the judiciary before a common man, just for maintaining a false status is not correct. It is good that sitting judges spoke out, if me or retired judge would have done, then people would have raised aspersion on us, saying why are we doing it after retirement."

 
However, advocate Aniket Nikam termed the incident as shocking. "I personally feel that whatever may be the differences the same could have been resolved amicably without adverting to the press conference," he said.| 

  
 

    
   
