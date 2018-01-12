Trending#

SC judges against CJI: Hope we get to truth of Judge Loya's death, says Yashwant Sinha 

  Friday 12 January 2018 17:36 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
 Former finance minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday said that he 'stands firmly' with the four sitting judges of the Supreme Court, who went public with complaints against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

 
Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that instead of criticising the judges, people should concentrate on the issues raised by them. "The press conference of the four senior judges of Supreme Court was absolutely unprecedented. Most important take away ?when national interest is at stake ordinary rules of business do not apply," he tweeted.

 

 
"Seen some of the comments, stand firmly with the four judges. Instead of criticising them, let us concentrate on the issues raised by them. If the highest court is compromised then democracy is in peril," he added

 
