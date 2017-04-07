SC allows doc to appear for PGM-CET without serving in rural Maha

The Bombay High Court had last week upheld the decision of the Maharashtra state authorities and Director of Medical Education

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday granted temporary relief to a MBBS doctor who was denied to appear for the Post Graduate Medical Course (CET) exams without serving the mandatory one-year rural service. The Bombay High Court had last week upheld the decision of the Maharashtra state authorities and Director of Medical Education.

A division bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar, while issuing notice to the authorities allowed Dr Shubhra Srivastava to participate in the medical counselling process without insisting on the rural service bond.

Last week, the High Court rejected the petition stating "It is not in dispute that the Petitioner was admitted in the MBBS course in the year 2009. For the eligibility to appear in the Postgraduate PGM Course the criteria fixed for PGM course will only apply."

Advocate Ravindra Lokhande who appeared for Dr Srivastava both in Supreme Court and High Court claimed that since she had got admission in the MBBS course in 2009, and the eligibility criteria making one year rural service mandatory was notified in 2011, she should be allowed to appear for the Post Graduate CET exams.