Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan admitted to hospital after Madras HC upholds jail term in luxury car case

A day after Madras High Court sentenced him for two-years-imprisonment in a two-decade-old luxury car import case, jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's husband M. Natarajan is admitted to the hospital.

He is admitted to Gleneagles Global Health City where underwent dual organ transplant last month.

Sources said that he was admitted after he complained of some uneasiness. He was discharged from the hospital on November 2 after the successful organ transplant.

Natarajan and three others were convicted of conspiracy, forgery, cheating and tax evasion and sentenced to two years in jail in the case by a CBI court in 2010.

The case relates to the import of a Toyota Lexus car in 1994, declaring it as a used vehicle and thereby allegedly evading tax to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate had registered separate cases against Natarajan and three others after it was found that the documents presented by them were fabricated.

According to CBI, Natarajan, along with three others --his nephew V Bhaskaran, Yogesh Balakrishnan and Sujaritha Sundararajan substituted the original sale invoice with a photocopy of an invoice fabricated by changing the vehicle's manufacturing date to July 1993.

They cleared the car under transfer of residence provision, and thereby caused a of Rs 1.06 crore to the exchequer by way of short levy, penalty and redemption fine, the CBI said.