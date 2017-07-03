Salahuddin's remarks proof of Pak policy of cross-border

Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India today asserted that the brazen admission by Hizbul terrorist Syed Salahuddin of perpetrating terror attacks on India and his confession of assistance from Pakistan was a proof of Islamabad's policy of cross-border terrorism.

The confession also affirms the complicity of Pakistan's state structure in using terrorist proxies as a matter of policy against the neighbours, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in response to a query regarding the interview by global terrorist Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based self-styled head of the United Jihad Council.

"The brazen admission by Syed Salahuddin of perpetrating terrorist attacks on India and having the capacity to carry out such attacks at any place and time in India is a further proof of Pakistan s continuing policy of cross border terrorism," he said.

Baglay demanded that Pakistan must give up its policy of cross-border terrorism, fulfill its obligations under international resolutions and stop all activities of terrorists from the territory under Pakistan's control.

Salahuddin, also chief of internationally designated terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, was declared a specially designated global terrorist by the US Department of State last week during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there.

In an interview to a Pakistani TV channel, Salhuddin said he "can strike anytime, anywhere in India" and that it was easy for him to get weapons in Pakistan for these terror strikes.

The MEA spokesperson further said that "the interview only highlights the unabashed manner in which terrorist organisations and leaders enjoy freedom of operations in Pakistan, including access to terror financing and procurement and supply of weapons for terrorism."

Baglay also added that "It is a matter of deep regret that senior Pakistan functionaries continue to justify and defend the activities of such internationally designated terrorist entities and leaders who are responsible for killing thousands of innocent civilians over the past three decades.

"Pakistan must give up its policy of cross-border terrorism, fulfill its obligations under international resolutions and stop all activities of terrorists from the territory under Pakistan's control."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)