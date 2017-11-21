Ryan student murder case: Bus conductor Ashok Kumar granted bail

A civil court in Gurgaon on Tuesday granted a bail to bus conductor Ashok Kumar, an accused in the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur.

On the morning of September 8, Pradyuman was found dead in a toilet of the school with his throat slit, within an hour of his father leaving him at the school.

The court observed that CBI did not submit any evidence against conductor Ashok and granted a bail with a bond of Rs 50,000.

The Gurgaon police had arrested Kumar, pinning the blame for the crime on him.

Kumar's lawyer Mohit Verma had filed the bail plea after the CBI had on November 8 arrested a Class 11 student of the school in connection with the killing.

Verma had said that they had brought to the notice of the court that the CBI has no proof against Kumar.

He also said the CBI itself had claimed that the juvenile had confessed to his crime and the motive had also been established by the agency.

However, opposing the bail plea, the CBI counsel had said the agency had not reached a stage in its probe where Kumar could be declared innocent.