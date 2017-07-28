Ruckus in Maharasthra assembly after Abu Azmi says 'Vande Mataram' isn't test of patriotism

The Maharashtra Assembly on Friday witnessed an uproar in the assembly after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said that chanting 'Vande Mataram' can't be a condition to show one's patriotism.

Speaking in the house, Abu Azmi said, "Chanting a particular song cannot be the only condition for proving one's patriotism."

Azmi raised the objection after BJP MLA Anil Gote said that martyr Abdul Hamid during the Pakistan war destroyed enemy tanks and said "Vande Mataram".

To prove his point, Azmi cited many examples of Muslim citizens contributing to the national cause and alleged that the BJP wants to politicise the issue.

Former Revenue Minister and BJP MLA Eknath Khadse questioned as to what was Abu Azmi's problem in chanting 'Vande Mataram', which means bowing before the motherland.

"When you avail all facilities, food, shelter and clothing in this country then you have to say Vande Mataram," said Khadse.

BJP MLA Raj Purohit had on Thursday said that singing of 'Vande Mataram' should be made mandatory in all schools and colleges across Maharashtra, after the Madras High Court ruling.

In its order on Tuesday, the Madras HC made singing of the national song mandatory in schools across Tamil Nadu, at least twice a week.

The High Court also said that if any person or organisation has difficulty in singing or playing the song, they shall not be compelled or forced to sing it, provided there are valid reasons for not doing so.