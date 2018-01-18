Trending#

RSS plans education think-tank

  Thursday 18 January 2018 6:50 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
In order to counter the Left narrative against Right-wing ideology, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will soon launch its own education think-tank which will have professors from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University as it's members.

 
According to sources, a meeting in this regard was held in Delhi on Wednesday at the residence of a Union Minister and the details of the think-tank were worked upon. It was attended by serious RSS functionaries and those who work in the field of education.

 
The meeting was attended by Dattatreya Hosabale and Sunil Ambekar who regularly interact with the ministry of HRD in connection with education-related developments. Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde was also a part of the meeting, along with Mahesh Sharma who has done intensive work on life and times of Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

 
The think-tank's name has not been finalised it. It will most likely be launched at Mumbai University soon.

 
The involvement of RSS in the field of education has increased after BJP formed its government in the Centre. They had last year also organised a meeting of all Vice Chancellors of Central Universities to discuss issues related to education. The meeting was also attended by Mohan Bharat, who discussed with the VCs, ways to "teach students the Indian way".

 
 

    
   
