Revealed - India's top 10 police stations among 14,850

The R S Puram police station in Coimbatore followed by Hyderabad's Panjagutta were named the top two best-performing police stations in the country under different parameters, including crime control and serving the people, an official said.

A competition among around 14,850 police stations to judge their performance was conducted following an idea mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the home ministry official said.The officers-in-charge of these police stations were given awards by Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the ongoing directors general of police conference being held at the Border Security Force Academy here.

At the annual DGPs conference in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch, the prime minister had said the police officers should devise a parameter to identify the best police stations in the country.Following this, the home minister had announced at the DGPs conference in Hyderabad in 2016 that he will recognise 10 best police stations and give award to them.

‘Top Ten’ Police Stations in India 1. R.S.Puram PS, Coimbatore 2. Panjagutta, Hyderabad 3. Gudamba, Lucknow 4. Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri 5. K4 PS, Anna Nagar, Chennai 6. Banbhoolpara, Nainital 7. Ghiror, Mainpuri 8. Rishikesh, Dehradun 9. Valapattanam, Kannur 10. Kirti Nagar, Delhi — HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 6, 2018

The idea was to generate a healthy competition among the police stations, the official said.The Intelligence Bureau had been entrusted with the task to identify the best performing police stations.A methodology was devised under whichj data related to various policing parameters was obtained from the state police forces.

A national-level quality and accreditation organisation, Quality Council of India, was employed to collect and process the data.The QCI assessors did field visits of all the shortlisted police stations and submitted their reports.To arrive at the final ranking, 80 per cent weightage was given to police performance data and 20 per cent weightage to the field visit reports.

The others in the ranking were: (3) Gudamba in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), (4) Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal), (5) K4 police station in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), (6) Banbhoolpara in Nainital (Uttarakhand), (7) Ghiror in Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), (8) Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), (9) Valapattanam in Kannur (Kerala) and (10) Kirti Nagar (Delhi).