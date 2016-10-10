Ready to withstand any weather, turbulence to protect nation: Indian Army

Security all along the LoC has been tightened to ensure that any infiltration bid by militants receives a swift and fierce reception.

With winter approaching, the Indian Army is gearing up to step up surveillance on the Line of Control (LoC), especially with the heightened state of tension across the borders and the spree of ceasefire violation.

Winter brings with itself a host of obstacles when it comes to protecting the borders as it makes the conditions more favourable for infiltration, but that is not much concern for the army as they are confident of facing any untoward elements with the high-tech equipments and constant patrolling.

"The enemy across the border can never be trusted, which is why we are always on the alert 24/7. Of course it is tough as the terrain and weather often turn unfriendly, but we continue with our patrols and keep carrying out surveys to keep infiltrators out," an army soldier patrolling the borders said.

Security all along the LoC has been tightened to ensure that any infiltration bid by militants receives a swift and fierce reception. Villagers living on the border are perpetually under threat with constant firing and shelling and the army assists them when it comes to evacuation.

"Villagers are alerted the moment an alert is sound. We speak to the Sarpanch of the village the moment we get information of incoming danger. After then we take them to our bunker or other safe location," a defence personnel said.

When asked about what the troops in general feel about the continued assault on the borders, a Punjab Regiment officer said that their morale is high and with the addition of equipments and special bunkers which can take on any firing and shelling, the troops are pretty confident of giving the enemy a befitting reply.

"The enemy is clearly unsettled and are continuing to attack us. However, we won?t let them carry out untoward intentions. As an Indian Army soldier, it is my job to withstand any turbulence and protect my nation," he said.

Another army soldier on duty here, said that in the recent surge of ceasefire violation from Pakistan the Indian troops are carrying out more 'hunting operations' and ambushes to neutralise infiltrators.

"We have destroyed their posts in retaliation fire and have completely demoralised them. Our job is to stop infiltrations no matter the weather or conditions. Security along the border is always on. Whether the danger is active or there is a lull. Our routine does not depend on the enemy's activity," an officer from the Punjab Regiment said.

Meanwhile, an encounter is on between terrorists and security forces inside a government building in Pampore near Srinagar for over 13 hours now. Some terrorists had entered the building of Entrepreneurship Development Institute in the wee hours today and fired upon the security forces triggering an encounter.

An Army jawan was injured in the exchange of fire. A portion of the building also caught fire. Traffic was temporarily suspended on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. A joint operation is on to neutralise the militants. Two to three terrorists are believed to be inside the multi-storey concrete building now cordoned off by security forces from all sides.

Intermittently gunshots are heard as senior police and army officers are on spot monitoring the operation. The building under attack is the same entrepreneurs' development institute complex where a 48 hour long encounter took place on 22 February this year, in which nine people were killed including three militants and three army jawans.