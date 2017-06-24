Ram Vilas Paswan hails Nitish Kumar for backing Ram Nath Kovind, asks him to do return to NDA fold

"We urge him (Kumar) not to put his legs on two boats. He should come to the NDA at the earliest (and) we would welcome him," Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Union minister Ramvilas Paswan lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for sticking to his stand on supporting the NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to join to the BJP-led alliance.

Kumar not only ruled out any change in his stand yesterday but also attacked the Congress for propping up 'Bihar ki beti' Meira Kumar as the opposition's candidate for a "lost cause".

"Nitish ji spoke rightly that opposition parties have deliberately made Meira Kumar their candidate for presidential poll for a definite defeat," the Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister told reporters here.

"When power was in their (Congress) hands during the 10 years of UPA rule, in which Lalu Prasad was a part, why did they not remember the 'Bihar ki Beti' (Meira Kumar) then," Paswan, the LJP president and a prominent dalit leader, said.

He said it was only after Kovind's name came up as the NDA nominee that the opposition forwarded Meira Kumar's name.

Paswan, who is in Patna to host an Iftar Party on behalf of his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an NDA ally, welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision to support Kovind and invited him in the NDA fold.

"We urge him (Kumar) not to put his legs on two boats. He should come to the NDA at the earliest (and) we would welcome him," he said.

"With him joining the NDA, the alliance would gain strength and it would be good for Bihar too," Paswan, who is MP from Hajipur, said.

Naidu slams Opposition for making Prez poll about ideology

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu today slammed the Opposition for terming the presidential election as a fight of ideology, saying the President should have only one ideology -- the Constitution of India.

Seventeen non-NDA parties have chosen former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar for President against the NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Both Kovind, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, and Kumar, a resident of Bihar, belong to the Dalit community.

The Congress-led opposition yesterday said it would contest the presidential election on the basis of ideology and appealed to all secular forces to support Kumar.

"The President will have and should have only one ideology -- the Constitution of India ... Maintain the dignity of the institution, follow the Constitution. That's all. Where is the question of an ideological fight?" Naidu replied to a question from reporters here.

The information and broadcasting minister said apart from the NDA parties, Kovind has support of other non-NDA parties like JD(U), BJD, AIADMK (both factions), and YSRCP.

He hoped more parties will support the NDA candidate.

The minister said the NDA parties are united in their support for Kovind, while the Opposition is divided.

"We are united. They are divided ... We are confident. They are diffident ... We are marching forward. They are looking backward. That is why their situation is awkward," he said.