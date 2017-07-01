Ram Nath Kovind meets former Puducherry chief minister in Chennai

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday met former chief minister of Puducherry N. Rangaswamy in Chennai.

Earlier on Thursday, Kovind met Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prakash Singh Badal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also present on the occasion.

Kovind has been doing extensive campaigning for the Presidential elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kovind visited Jammu and Kashmir and met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, Members of Legislative Council of the state.

Kovind started his campaign for the election of the top post from his home state, Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in absolute power.

Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar has also started her campaign and has claimed to have support of 17 non- NDA political parties.

The Presidential election will be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending on July 24.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)