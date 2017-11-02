Rajput groups want ban on Padmavati, warn of stir

Objecting to the depiction of history in the upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’, members of Rajput community groups have demanded that the Maharashtra government ban it. They have warned of protests across the state if their demand is not met.

On Wednesday, community groups met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tourism and EGS Minister Jaykumar Rawal to press their demands. The groups included office bearers of organisations like the Karni Sena, Maharana Pratap Battalion and Maharashtra Rajput Kshatriya Sangh.

The community has a presence in pockets across Maharashtra, especially in the Khandesh (North Maharashtra) region, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Dilipsingh Hazari of the Maharashtra Rajput Kshatriya Sangh said they want filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to “amend” the movie to prevent “distortion of history,” failing which the state government should ban it. The movie is based on the legend of Rani Padmavati, the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh of Mewar, whose kingdom was invaded by Alauddin Khilji for capturing Padmini, who committed jauhar.