Rajnath Singh faces heat on Twitter for praising Jawaharlal Nehru

Rajanth Singh said, " His contribution to the nation can not be forgotten".

Many top political leaders took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay their tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 128th birth anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Pandit Nehru. "On his 128th birth anniversary, my homage to Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister," President Kovind said on twitter.

"Wish the nation on the occasion of birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, today," Naidu tweeted. Modi, who is in Manila to attend the India-ASEAN summit, also paid tributes to Nehru. "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Gujarat, also tweeted, "Today we remember a brilliant compassionate man. He reminds us: 'there is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action' - Jawaharlal Nehru." Former president Pranab Mukherjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid floral tributes at Nehru's memorial at Shanti Van early in the morning.

However it was Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who faced the flak for praising Nehru.

He tweeted:

Remembering Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 128th birth anniversary. His contribution to the nation can not be forgotten. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2017

Now the second line didn't go down well with many Nehru baiters, who are presumably on the other side of the political divide.

This is how they reacted:

Mr Rajnath singh you are bound by a certain political decorum to be sweet & nice about wishing JN birthday, we aren’t . So for us , nehru’s birthday is a cruel reminder of- kashmir problem , NE problem,commie problem & of course the sickening SICKULAR problem — rekha singh (@rekha_2011) November 14, 2017

My first PM of Independent India is Sardar Vallab Bhai Patel bcz he did the actual work of PM at that tym inspite being cheated by Nehru — MSD prem (@Msd_prem) November 14, 2017

Yes, Nehru's dreadful economic policies kept Indians poor & wretched for generations — Paddy Manning ن (@PaddyJManning) November 14, 2017

very true. How can we forget the man who compromised the future of India in every possible way ? #ChildrensDay — #IndiaFirst (@savitha_rao) November 14, 2017

We remember Nehru as the only reason of most of problems Bharat is facing today in general & Father of #KashmirProblem in particular — Meera Singh (@meeraremi11) November 14, 2017

This is not the first time Rajnath Singh has faced fire from presumably BJP supporters on Twitter. Earlier he had rebutted a troll saying not all Kashmiris are terrorists, which generated considerable controversy but also earned him praise from a larger section of Twitterverse.

With agency inputs