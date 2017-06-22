Rajiv Gauba to be next Union home secretary

Gauba, a 1982-batch Jharkhand cadre officer, has been appointed as officer on special duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a major reshuffle of top bureaucrats, with the Urban Development Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, being named as the next home secretary.

Gauba, a 1982-batch Jharkhand cadre officer, has been appointed as officer on special duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and will take over as home secretary on August 30 after Rajiv Mehrishi completes his tenure.

Durga Shanker Mishra, a 1984-batch officer and the current additional secretary in the urban development ministy, will be the next urban development secretary.

According to sources, Mehrishi is likely to be appointed the next chief election commissioner after the current CEC Nasim Zaidi retires. NK Sinha, secretary of culture ministry, will be the I&B secretary. The current I&B secretary Ajay Mittal will take over as the secretary, Department of Personnel & Training.

Aruna Sundararajan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology will take over as secretary, Department of Telecommunications in the existing vacancy.

The 1983-batch officer Yudhvir Singh Malik, chairman of National Highways Authority of India, will take over as secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. Deepak Kumar, Director General, ESIC, will take over as Chairman, National Highways Authority of India.

The 1982-batch officer Avinash K Srivastava secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been appointed as the secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, while Jagdish Prasad Meena, the current secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs has been moved to Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Subash C Garg, executive director, World Bank, has been appointed as secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, while Rajeev Kapoor will be the secretary of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

The 1983 batch officer Sanjeevanee Kutty, Secretary of Border Management will be secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Additional Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare Arun Kumar Panda will take over as secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

1984 batch officer Ravi Kant, currently the additional secretary in the Department of Defence will take over as secretary, Ministry of Shipping.

1984-batch officer Anand Kumar, currently the MD, National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, will take over as secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, in place of 1983-batch officer Rajeev Kapoor who will take over as secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals.

1984-batch officer Ajay Prakash Sawhney, additional secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will take over as secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

1984-batch officer Ajay Kumar Bhalla director general, Foreign Trade, will be the next power secretary.