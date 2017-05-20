Rajinikanth keeps guessing game alive

Days after leaving the question of joining politics to God's will, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday kept the suspense over his entry into politics alive by saying that the state has "good leaders,' but the system is corrupt".

Rajinikanth said the state's good leaders include Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman to take it forward, but the system is "rotten".

"The system needs to be changed. There needs to be a change in the people's mindset. Only then will the country flourish. Let us all work together to bring about a change," he said.

On the final day of his five-day initiative to meet fans from across the state, Rajinikanth, who initially refused to comment on queries related to politics for the last three days, addressed the matter much to the surprise of his fans and media.

On the criticism that he is an "outsider" and not a Tamilian, Rajinikanth said, "I lived in Karnataka for 23 years, and Tamil Nadu for 43 years. Though I am from Karnataka, you welcomed me and made me a true Tamilian". He added that if some in Tamil Nadu were to ask him to leave the state, he would rather go to the Himalayas than settle down anywhere else.

The superstar's ambivalent statements on the possibility of his political entry have triggered a buzz, although not for the first time. After making an appeal in the state polls in 1996 not to bring the Jayalalithaa government back to power, Rajinikanth largely remained apolitical. However, his fans have insisted that he give politics a shot. Following the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi, there is more pressure on him to take the political plunge.

"I didn't expect my comments about how one should be in politics to create such big news and debates. Politics is all about the opposition, and without an opposition, nobody can grow. But, some comments on social media made me question why Tamilians stoop so low by using such words," he said.

For and against

DMK leader Stalin called Rajinikanth a good administrator, while VCK leader Thirumavalavan urged the actor not to join “communal BJP”