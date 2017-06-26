Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains to get makeover by October

Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains are slated to receive changes from October this year including trolley service for catering, polite uniformed staff and on-board entertainment.

The Indian Railways has undertaken a complete makeover exercise in 30 trains, 15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi, at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, aiming to enhance the experience of passengers travelling by these premiere trains.

Railways have launched a three-month programme under Project Swarn (gold) to refurbish coach interiors, improving toilets and cleanliness in coaches while targeting the festive season which begins from October.

It has been decided to improve services in these premier trains significantly owing to the complaints pertaining to catering, punctuality, toilet cleanliness and quality of linen among others in these trains. Accordingly, the Project Swarn has been launched with a three-month timeline, said a Railway Ministry official involved with the project.

The project also envisages strengthening of security system in trains with adequate escort personnel by RPF.

Among the 15 Rajdhani trains selected for service upgradation are Rajdhani Express meant for Mumbai, Howrah, Ranchi, Patna and Bhubaneshwar. The trains selected for Shatabdi include the Howrah-Puri, New Delhi-Chandigarh, New Delhi-Kanpur, Howrah-Ranchi, Anand Vihar-Kathgodam trains.

According to the official, steps will be taken for improving punctuality by reducing delays in premier trains. The catering will also be a focus area beside cleanliness, the staff will be specifically trained on hygiene and use of trolley for serving food in premier services as part of the makeover exercise.

A new uniform has been designed for staff in the premier trains.

Films, serials and music, among other facilities will be offered to the passengers as an on-board entertainment package.