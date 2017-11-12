Rajasthan: NIA busts fake note exchange gang in Dholpur, three detained

On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted a gang and detained three men in Dholpur involved in cheating people on pretext of exchange of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN). The NIA had been investigating a case and after developing a lead, the men were detained and later handed over to Dholpur police. Moreover the NIA officials even recovered two kilogram gold from the possession of the men.

While investigating a case last year, the NIA had learnt that an inter-state gang was active for past several years in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal which used to lure people in exchanging high quality fake Indian currency notes or provide unbilled golf biscuits at throwaway rates. Interestingly the gold recovered by NIA is in shape of biscuits numbering twenty and weighing hundred grams each. The NIA has sent the biscuits for testing to verify the genuineness.

While investigating the FICN related case, the NIA had recovered fake currency of face value Rs. 9.80 lakhs on 31st March last year from the possession of Nasir Sheikh near Indo-Bangladesh border. He was arrested on the spot, however his associate from Bangladesh namely Darul Sheikh escaped. A reliable input was received on Saturday that the same Bangladeshi absconder Darul Sheikh along with other associates were trying to strike a deal in fake currency at Dholpur.

The NIA teams swung into action and detained three suspects. The accused have been identified as Rashid Khan alias Biza,Gagan Kumar Vyas alias Tiwari and Iqbal Ahmad Ansari. The accused have been handed over to Dholpur police.