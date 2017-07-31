Rajasthan floods: Rescue ops continue

Villages in Jalore, Pali, Barmer and Sirohi have been flooded and roads have also been washed off

The Southwest monsoon continues to cast a spell over Rajasthan with 11 districts of the state being affected the most. These districts have been experiencing moderate rains along with few heavy spells due to which flash floods have been wreaking havoc in the state.

Villages in Jalore, Pali, Barmer and Sirohi have been flooded and roads have also been washed off. Conditions in Jalore have deteriorated with several villages losing contact due to the flooding.

Water released from Jawai dam has increased the flow of water due to which the water level in the Jawai river is expected to rise. The road connection between Jalore and Raniwada closed completely due to rains.

After heavy rain spells on Saturday night in Pali district many villages have flooded with water entering many colonies causing flooding.

In rescue operations in Jalore and Barmer districts more than 140 people were relocated to safer places by different agencies, including the Army.

The Disaster Management and Relief Department secretary Hemant Gera said that since July 22, 17 persons have died, including six in Jalore, four each in Pali and Sirohi and three in Barmer district in rain-related incidents. Rescue operations were also carried out in Barmer where the swollen Luni river has inundated several villages. Fifty-five people were rescued, Gera said.

The MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated place in Udaipur and Jodhpur during the next 24 hours.

