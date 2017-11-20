Rajasthan: Booklet, pamphlet on love jihad 'distributed' at spiritual fair

A controversial booklet and a pamphlet warning Hindu girls of 'love jihad' were allegedly distributed at a stall in an ongoing Hindu spiritual and service fair here, prompting the police to order an inquiry.

The pamphlets, carrying a picture of a Bollywood actress, warned the people against 'love jihad' and also claimed that two Muslim actors had left their Hindu wives. Amid claims that the material was handed out at a stall of Bajrang Dal, its coordinator Ashok Singh said it was not distributed from their stall.

Fair organiser Somkant Sharma said the content was not related to the fair. "I have no idea if such pamphlets have been distributed. The fair is totally based on the work of service," he said. DCP South Yogesh Dadhich said an inquiry was ordered to look into the matter. "On reports of such material, I have asked the additional DCP to probe the matter to ascertain who distributed these things in the fair," he told PTI. The fair is being held from November 16 to November 20