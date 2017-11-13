Rahul Gandhi's soft-Hindutva push may not cut ice in Saurashtra

Congress does not want to wrest Gujarat, rather aims to depose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thus harm Hindus, feels Saurashtra, a sentiment that has made the assembly polls that much more difficult for the Grand Old Party.

In the battle of perception in Gujarat, the BJP seems to have gained a rather massive edge over the Congress as the polls have turned into a matter of the fate of Hindus in the country, and the residents of the state feel that the responsibility for ensuring that rests on their shoulders now.

While Congress' pro-minority stance has further bolstered the perception, Rahul Gandhi's attempts to appeal to soft Hindutva — the Gandhi scion started his Gujarat campaign from Dwarkadheesh temple; visited Patel-fave Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on Saturday, and is slated to visit Ambaji temple in Banaskantha — does not seem to have cut much ice with Gujaratis.

"Narendra Bhai is the flag-bearer of Hindutva. If he loses, Hindus will lose in India. The responsibility of the future of Hindus in India now lies on our shoulders and we shall not let them down," said Balbhadra Singh, a resident from the temple town of Dwarka. "It means nothing if Rahul Gandhi came here. Where was he till now? This temple has been here for ages, but he did not remember to visit it once before elections," Singh added.

"The Congress has plunged so seriously in the Gujarat elections not because it wants to install its government in the state. The Gujarat model made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. Gujarat is the pivot of the Modi narrative. Congress wants to undermine that by defeating BJP here. They know that BJP's loss here will be the loss of Narendra Modi. But, they have forgotten that Narendra Modi is the saviour not just of Gujarat but of all the Hindus of the nation. He is the redeemer of Hindus while the Congress has been the apologist of minority appeasement for the past seven decades," said Vijay Manubhai Mandvi from Virpur, a Patel bastion in Saurashtra.

The saffron party and its affiliates have been successful in running a campaign to convince people that loss for Narendra Modi would be a loss for Hindus across the country.

"Who will the Congress propose to be its chief ministerial face? There are better chances that Ahmed Patel may be their choice if the Congress wins," said local BJP leader Paresh Patel, former national executive member of the Yuva Morcha and a resident of Patidar bastion of Dhoraji.