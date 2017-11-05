PV Sindhu slams 'rude' IndiGo ground staff

Olympic silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu slammed the IndiGo airlines on Saturday after facing a "bad experience" during her flight to Mumbai. The sportsperson accused a ground staffer of the airline of behaving rudely with her. She was travelling with her father from Hyderabad to Mumbai.

A furious Sindhu took to social networking site Twitter to share details of her ordeal. In a series of tweets, she said the ground staffers apparently objected to her carrying her kit-bag, which had her racquets inside. She said she normally carries them as hand luggage.

"Sorry to say. I had a very bad experience when I was flying by 6E 608 flight to Bombay on 4th Nov. the ground staff by name Mr Ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me," she tweeted.

It was later revealed that the airlines staffer had told her to get rid of the kit-bag.

In one of the tweet, Sindhu also said that not only did he behave badly with her but also spoke rudely to an air-hostess who tried to intervene.

"When the air hostess Ms Ashima tried to advise him to behave properly with the passenger (me), to my surprise, he behaved rudely with her. If this type of people work for a reputed airline like IndiGo, they will spoil their reputation."

The IndiGo, however, refuted Sindhu's claims and said she had boarded the flight with an over-sized luggage, which was not fitting into the overhead bin. Accordingly, she was informed that it would be moved to the cargo hold of the aircraft, as per policy.

IndiGo also rejected the claims of misbehaviour by the staffer, saying that he remained calm. "During the entire conversation, the member of the IndiGo ground operations remained calm. After several requests to her manager, they finally consented to the removal of the bag from the cabin. We then placed the over-sized baggage in the cargo hold and it was handed over to Ms Sindhu on arrival. We are extremely proud of Ms Sindhu's sporting achievements and are grateful for the laurels she has won for our country. However, safety of our operations is paramount to IndiGo," the airlines stated.