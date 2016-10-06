Punjab polls 2017: Sucha Singh Chhotepur accuses SAD of being 'power-drunk'

Former Punjab AAP convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur on Thursday accused the SAD government of being "arrogant" and asked the like-minded forces to join hands and overthrow the "power drunk" Parkash Singh Badal dispensation in next year's elections in the state.

"The state has been pushed back during the rule of the Badals (Shiromani Akali Dal), who are power drunk and arrogant. The objective is to provide the best alternative to the people of Punjab," said Chhotepur, who recently floated the Aapna Punjab Party.

Calling for the formation of the Punjab Progressive Alliance, he said, "We are in touch with former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, who formed the Awaaz-e-Punjab, and suspended AAP Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who recently floated a Punjab-centric front." He, however, said his outfit has not approached Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav for any tie-up.

The Aapna Punjab Party appointed 22 district presidents and formed a manifesto committee on Thursday. It has also appointed nine spokespersons and five in-charge, including those of the women and legal wings. "Formalities to register Aapna Punjab Party with the Election Commission are being completed," he said.

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comment on India's surgical strikes Chhotepur said," Seeking proof of the strikes means distrusting your country's Army. Our 'jawans' don't sacrifice their lives for the nation so that tomorrow someone gets up and asks for proof." Chhotepur, who was sacked as AAP Punjab convener in August after a sting operation showed him allegedly accepting bribe, claimed the party did not give him an "appointment letter" when he was given the post. He resigned recently without appearing before a two member probe panel constituted by Kejriwal.

The former AAP leader accused the Punjab CM of forcefully evacuating people from border villages. "I have visited many border villages in Punjab, even those which fall near the Zero Line, there is great resentment among the people. When schools are open and life is normal, then why are people being uprooted without any real reason or war-like situation," he asked.

Punjab shares a 553-km border with Pakistan and six districts on the international border. The Centre has asked residents of 1,000 villages, falling within 10 km of the border, to evacuate after the Indian Army's surgical strikes in PoK.