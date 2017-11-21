Pune: Five arrested for attempting to kill school bus driver who stopped harassment of girl students

Hadapsar police in Pune booked five persons for allegedly attempting to murder a bus driver after he warned them for following school girls who travelled in his vehicle.

The incident took place at Pandhranumber chowk in Hadapsar area on Monday night where the five youth attacked school bus driver Akshay Shewale (24). Following the complaint lodged by Akshay, Hadapsar police have booked them of which two have been identified as Aniket Shinde and Sonya Ghayal.

Inspector (crime) Anjum Bagwan of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case told DNA, "Akshay drives a school bus which is owned by his uncle. Every day he drives school girls from Hadapsar area to their school."

"Since past few days, Akshay was observing that while he was plying the school girls to the school, Aniket Shinde was following the bus all the way to the school. After observing his activities for few days, Akshay had confronted Shinde and he had warned him for following the girls," Bagwan added.

According to police, after Akshay's warning, Shinde apologised for his behaviour and he had promised not to follow the girls anymore. "Though Shinde had apologised, he was burning from inside after he was scolded by Akshay. He decided to take revenge for which he took help of his other friends," Bagwan added.

On Monday night, Akshay and his friend were travelling on a two wheeler when Shinde stopped him near Pandhranumber chowk and they entered into an argument. Bagwan said, "Akshay and Shinde had a scuffle after which Shinde called his friends who hit Akshay and his friend with sticks and sharp weapons." Police have registered the case under Indian Penal Code's section 307 for attempting murder, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 506 for criminal intimidation and other relevant sections