Prez Polls: Kovind's pan-India tour starts from UP, Adityanath assures him of maximum support

The NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday began nationwide tour from his home state Uttar Pradesh to garner support for his candidature.

Accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Kovind reached Lucknow on a special flight. He was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues at the airport. Union Minister Uma Bharati too reached Lucknow to welcome Kovind.

“I ditto Nitish Kumar remark that opposition misused Bihar’s daughter Meira Kumar. Kovind is the most suitable candidate and his candidature should not be linked with his caste. He has adequate numbers to be the next President of India,” said Uma Bharti.

Kovind held a meeting with MPs and legislators of BJP and allies at the CM’s residence and appealed them for their votes. Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLAs were present during the meeting.

“After seeking blessings from fatherly figure L.K. Advani, I have come to seek blessings of my mother which is Uttar Pradesh where I was born and brought up,” said Kovind.

Yogi in turn, promised him of tremendous support from Uttar Pradesh. “There was no need for you to come to Lucknow to seek support. You will get maximum votes from Uttar Pradesh,” assured Yogi.

Uttar Pradesh holds prominence in Presidential polls as it has maximum voters in the country. Kovind has an advantage as BJP and allies have 325 out 403 in UP Vidhan Sabha and 73 out of 80 MPs from the state. However, Meira Kumar has an edge over Kovind in Uttar Pradesh as opposition, including Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress have a total of about 80 out of 100 members in UP Council, the Upper House.

Significantly, the meeting was used by the BJP functionaries to brief MPs and legislators about Presidential poll process. They have been directed to be in Lucknow or Delhi on July 16, a day prior to the polling. The party will also do rehearsal of voting on July 16.