Post oath, TTV Dhinakaran rails against AIADMK

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who won the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll as an independent candidate, on Friday warned that the fate of the AIADMK government will be sealed in the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in two to three months.

After taking oath as a member of the Assembly before Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal, Dhinakaran said the Madras High Court verdict in the case against disqualification of 18 MLAs supporting him would be out by January-end and a trial of strength would be held in February or March.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and some other Ministers, Dhinakaran, who was flanked by the disqualified MLAs, said that five-six "self serving" people who had committed "betrayal" were now ruling the roost with support from "north", an apparent reference to BJP.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami responded and said that some people were making false charges against the AIADMK due to political vendetta. "AIADMK party will remain unaffected even if a thousand Dhinakarans stood against it," he said. Panneerselvam dismissed Dhinakaran's claims and said that he would not reply to those speaking from the dream world.