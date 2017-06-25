Police rescue 150 people stranded after cable car accident

Police rescued about 150 people stranded due to the snapping of a cable car ropeway today at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The accident killed seven people, including four of a Delhi-based family, and left two others injured.

Police with the help of locals and all-terrain vehicle operators rescued about 150 stranded people, a police official said.

He said the people were stranded in other cable cars after the ropeway was snapped by a falling tree which was uprooted by strong winds at the resort.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)