PM Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday

Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday, during which he will attend a number of programmes in different parts of the state, including a roadshow in Rajkot.

This will be Modi's fourth visit this year to the state, where Assembly elections are slated to take place by the end of the year. The poll battle is a matter of prestige for the Gujarat BJP as this is the home state of the prime minister. Tomorrow morning, Modi would visit Sabarmati Ashram here, which is celebrating its centenary year, and release a commemorative coin and a postal stamp on Shrimad Rajchandra, considered the spiritual guru of Mahatma Gandhi, a BJP release said.

Modi would then head to Rajkot, where he would attend a programme of distributing various aid and assistive devices to 'divyangjans' (specially-abled people). "The prime minister will distribute aid and devices worth Rs 35 crore to over 18,000 divyang people at a grand function at the Race Course ground on June 29. This will be the country's biggest camp in terms of the number of beneficiaries," Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja had said yesterday. After that event, Modi would reach Aaji dam on the outskirts of Rajkot city in the evening to "welcome the water of river Narmada", he had said.

The dam will be filled up with water from the Narmada river under the Sauni (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation) project. Later, he would lead a roadshow from Aaji dam up to Rajkot city airport late in the evening. After that he would head to Gandhinagar. On Friday, Modi would visit Modasa town in Aravalli district in north Gujarat to inaugurate two water supply projects worth Rs 552 crore for the region. He will also address a large gathering at the venue, the BJP release said.

From Modasa, he would go to Gandhinagar in the afternoon to take part in the International Textile Conference and Exhibition at Mahatma Mandir, it said. In the evening, he would arrive in Ahmedabad where he would address youths at a program in Maninagar area. The event will be held at 'TransStadia'- a stadium complex in Maninagar area, the release said.