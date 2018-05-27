PM Modi inaugurates 9-km stretch of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, holds roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first leg of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The Prime Minister also held a 6-km roadshow from the Nizamuddin Bridge on the 9-km stretch of the Expressway which would cut down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut significantly.

The Prime Minister was greeted by a huge number of people along the road. After finishing his road show, Modi will fly to Baghpat for dedicating the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) to the nation.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 841 crore and has vertical gardens with solar system on the Yamuna Bridge on this expressway.

This is the first bridge in the country/world that have vertical gardens with solar power system and drip irrigation. Beautiful lighting system has also been developed on the major structures, Gadkari said.

A cycle track of 2.5 metre wide has also been constructed on both the sides of this expressway, which also has a provision of 1.5 metre footpath on each side for pedestrians.

The first package of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will provide a major relief to the commuters in Delhi-Noida and starts from Nizamuddin Bridge to UP Border having a 6 lane Expressway & 4+4 lane Highway.

The minister said that on completion of the entire expressway the time to travel from Delhi to Meerut will reduce to 45 minutes from the present about 4-5 hours.

The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2019.

