Parents protest against Ghaziabad school for expelling 64 kids

Scores of parents today staged a demonstration outside a private school for expelling 64 students as their parents did not pay enhanced fees, in Rajendra Nagar here.

As many as parents of 29 students have received transfer certificates (TCs) through couriers, member of all India parents association of Uttar Pradesh (AIPAUP), Neeraj Bhatnagar said.

The parents staged a sit-in on the road outside Khaitan Public School's entrance due to which traffic was disrupted.

Bhatnagar said the school management is acting like a "monarch" and have issued TCs which is against the Right to Education Act.

The matter is under consideration with the state committee and the school management can not take decision on its own, he said.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ministhy S said the administration can not any action against schools in this matter.

The matter has been sent to the chief minister's office for its perusal. Only the state committee which has been constituted to resolve the matter of increasing annual development fees of school will take a decision on it, she said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh reached the school and discussed the matter with school management.

Later Singh urged the parents to call off their sit-in and clear the roads.

He assured them before schools open after summer vacations on July 3, a meeting will be organised between the parents association and school management to sort out the matter.

