Pakistan constructing 6 dams on Indus River in PoK with China's help: VK Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said that Pakistan is constructing six dams on the Indus River in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with China's assistance

Replying to a question, Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that India has made demarches to both Islamabad and Beijing, conveying it is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Pakistan is constructing six dams on Indus River in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir with assistance committed to those projects by China. These territories illegally occupied by Pakistan; collaborative activity there is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

"Accordingly, we have made demarches to both Pakistan and China conveying the position. The government will continue to maintain this position," Singh added.