Over 2,300 Indian Sikh pilgrims leave from Pakistan via special trains to return to homeland

Over 2,300 Sikh pilgrims on Saturday left for India from Pakistan by special trains after attending the 549th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev at his birthplace in Nankana Sahib in the Punjab province.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiqul Farooq gave the pilgrims a warm send off at the Lahore railways station, an official said.

"As many as 2,361 Indian Sikhs on Saturday returned to their homeland. Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman Saddiqul Farooq gave them warm send off at the Lahore railways station," ETPB spokesman Amir Hashmi told PTI.

He said the pilgrims were brought to the railways station in high security.

During their 10-day stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims visited Gurdwara Janamesthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Absal and Gurdwara Kartar Sahib Narowal.

"We are establishing Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib and Sikhs from all over the world are ready to fund it," Farooq said, adding that the founder of the Sikh religion gave the message of peace.

He said the board had also set up an online charity system for donation.

Sardar Gurmeet Singh, a group leader of the pilgrims, said the Sikh devotees always bring