Once again Raje succeeds in ‘handling’ Gurjars

The Gurjars and the government have reached an agreement over the reservation issue. The government has increased the quota of OBC (other backward castes) from 21 percent to 26 percent. This quota is further bifurcated into two parts A and B; wherein the communities that are better off will get a quota of 21 percent and the communities, that are more backward will get 5 percent reservation. The Gurjars fall in the second category.

This however once again takes the total reservation to 54 percent.

“A bill will be brought in the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly to accommodate the proposed changes in OBC reservation,” said cabinet minister Arun Chaturvedi, member of the ministers committee.

The decision comes hours before the mahapadav was announced by the Gurjars at Gazipur in Dausa on Friday. And by reaching this agreement, the government has averted another Gurjar reservation stir in the state.

The tri-minister committee appointed by chief minister Vasundhara Raje held extensive talks with Gurjar leaders on Thursday. After a marathon deliberation at the Indira Gandhi panchayati raj sansthan, the two parties roughly reached a consensus. They then met the chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and the agreements were finalised.

While the Gurjars have for present called off the mahapadav, the issue is far from over. However, it is a respite for the government that the mahapadav would not become the platform for the call of another agitation.

The state government has previously has brought two bills on different occasions to extend five percent reservation to Gurjars and four other semi nomadic tribes under SBC (special backward class). However on both instances the bills were struck down by the High Court as the total reservation in state; that included 21 percent for OBC, 12 percent for Schedule Tribes and 16 percent for Schedule Caste exceeded the limit of 50 percent.

Under this new module too, the total proposed reservation in the state will reach 54 percent and could be challenged in court.

The Gurjar leaders are, however, not concerned, “This time it’s not that we will be extended reservation externally, so even if the issue reaches court we being the most backward of these sections will be able to defend our share,” said Himmat Singh, Gurjar agitation committee member. “As of now we are content and have decided not to call a stir. We will however have a community gathering on Friday to discuss future outcomes,” he added.

It is this assurance of not invoking another stir, that has extended some relief to the state government as previously caste base reservation stir have often taken an ugly turn. The categorization of OBC reservation at present has also been proposed only in two categories, one that will include all castes presently under OBC and they will have 21 percent reservation intact. The second will be the SBC category that will have 5 percent reservation