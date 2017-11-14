On Children's Day, President Kovind honours Dangal star Zaira Wasim, 14 other young achievers

It was a perfect Children's Day celebration for many young achievers including Dangal star Zaira Wasim.

At a glittering ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Child Awards 2017.

From Zaira Wasim to a 16-year-old who invented a heart attack detector, to a 15-year-old who had helped over 7,000 underprivileged children, the young achievers had story of courage, commitment and brilliance.

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Secret Superstar was bestowed the award for being featured in films portraying burning issues such as child marriage, sexual abuse and gender parity at such a young age.

“Through her art, Zaira has propagated the message of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao very strongly. She has been successful in conveying a powerful message of transcending social barriers and achieving one’s dreams and thereby has served as a source of inspiration for many young girls, who are aspiring to make their mark in the world,” said a release by the women and child development ministry. Wasim had also bagged the National Film Award this year.

Akash Manoj, who invented a device that can detect a heart attack over six hours prior to an attack, was given the gold award that carries a citation, a gold medal, a book voucher worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 in cash. He had also been awarded by former president Pranab Mukherjee for the product. Also among the awardees is Nikhiya Samsher who helped nearly 8,000 underprivileged children by providing stationeries and has now launched an e-commerce site to raise funds for the project.

The National Child Awards for Exceptional Achievement awarded yearly on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, recognises children with achievements in various fields. Fifteen children, who were given silver medals were given a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a citation, a book voucher of Rs 3,000 and a silver medal.