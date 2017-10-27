Not launching pol party on Nov 7: Kamal Haasan

Gathering of fans on November 7 is a yearly tradition. Public announcements will be made in the people's court, he tweeted

After asking his fans to prepare for a major announcement on his birthday (November 7), veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday said he would not make an announcement on launching a political party under pressure from media.

"I can realise that a youth force is waiting, and I have the responsibility and necessity to coordinate them. I am going to make an announcement on November 7 about a 'mode' through which I will communicate with them without any hindrance. This will be not to interact, but will be one of training and workshops that will make plans," he wrote in his weekly series in a Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan.

As his writing was interpreted as an announcement for the launch of a political party, Haasan clarified in a Twitter post later on Thursday that he would not announce the launch of the political party. "Gathering of fans on November 7 is a yearly tradition. Public announcements will be made in the people's court," he tweeted.

The national award-winning actor and filmmaker have been talking about cleaning up politics in Tamil Nadu ever since the death of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in December last year.

In his article titled 'Be Prepared…Will tell all on November 7', the actor said he welcomes all those who are willing to join him with an inclination to serve Tamil Nadu. He claimed that many organisations were ready to work with him, and pointed out a group named Arappor Iyakkam which works against graft and hailed it for its contribution.