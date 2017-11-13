Noida: 26-year-old pregnant woman run over by minor parking attendant

A 26-year old pregnant woman was run over by a minor parking attendant at Noida’s Sector-18 market on Sunday night.

A woman identified as Mansi Singhal succumbed to injuries while the condition of her husband who was also hit by the car is stated to be critical.

The police have started investigating the matter and have taken the parking attendant into custody.

The relatives of the woman have demanded a strict action against the culprit.

"The couple was out for shopping on Sunday evening in the market of Noida Sector-18, when a parking attendant, who lost control of his car, rammed into them,? Shevtambar Pandey, Circle Officer (CO) of Noida Police, told ANI.

She was eight months pregnant. She and her husband were carrying a cake when the incident happened.