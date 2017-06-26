No Eid revelry in UP village, Muslims wear black bands

The usual festivities that mark Eid were missing in Nasirpur village here due to tension over recovery of pieces of meat outside a mosque on Friday.

The police said some unidentified men had thrown pieces if meat, which appeared to be pork, outside the mosque.

The accused had also gunned down Yusuf Khan (70), who had gone there to offer prayers, when he confronted them over their act.

Members of the Muslim community in the village wore black bands during morning prayers to protest the incident.

They chose not to wear new clothes. Also, the Eid fair, which is an annual affair, was not organised.

The victim's son, Aneesh, accused the administration of inaction. The locals demanded immediate arrest of the accused and a compensation to Khan's family.

